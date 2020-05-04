COVID-19 Business Events Survey: What’s on Planners’ and Suppliers’ Minds?

Author: Convene Editors       

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, PCMA and Convene will be surveying business event professionals — planners and suppliers — biweekly to understand our community’s short- and long-term business expectations. We will share the critical insights your answers collectively reveal about how the business events industry is navigating this pandemic to help guide your personal and professional recovery planning.

This survey should take under five minutes for you to complete, and you have until 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 7 to finish. Thank you for taking part.

Download full results from our early April survey and our April 20-24 survey.

