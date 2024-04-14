PCMA Visionary Awards Honor Business Events Leaders

The PCMA Foundation on April 12 honored outstanding business events industry professionals at the Visionary Awards ceremony, held as part of Business Events Industry Week (BEIW), at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

This year’s Visionary Awards included a red-carpet reception, the awards program, and an after-party. The awards recognize four Lifetime Achievement Honorees and 22 Professional Excellence Finalists across seven categories for extraordinary contributions to their organizations and their impact on the professional development of others.

The 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awardees are:

Educator: Stuart Levy, Associate Teaching Professor of Management, George Washington University

Business Event Strategist: Elizabeth Tovar, President, Turenlaces

Elizabeth Tovar, President, Turenlaces Suppliers: Greg O’Dell, President, Venue Management, OVG360, and Butch Spyridon, Former CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

This year, the PCMA Foundation also honored eight recipients with Professional Excellence Awards. They are: