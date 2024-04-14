PCMA Visionary Awards Honor Business Events Leaders

The PCMA Foundation on April 12 honored outstanding business events industry professionals at the Visionary Awards ceremony, held as part of Business Events Industry Week (BEIW), at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
This year’s Visionary Awards included a red-carpet reception, the awards program, and an after-party. The awards recognize four Lifetime Achievement Honorees and 22 Professional Excellence Finalists across seven categories for extraordinary contributions to their organizations and their impact on the professional development of others.
The 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awardees are:
- Educator: Stuart Levy, Associate Teaching Professor of Management, George Washington University
- Business Event Strategist: Elizabeth Tovar, President, Turenlaces
- Suppliers: Greg O’Dell, President, Venue Management, OVG360, and Butch Spyridon, Former CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp
This year, the PCMA Foundation also honored eight recipients with Professional Excellence Awards. They are:
Business Event Strategist of the Year
Stuart Ruff-Lyon, Chief Events and Sales Officer, RIMS
Community Advocate of the Year
Dana Johnston, Vice President, Client Partnerships, EMC Outdoors
Digital Experience Strategist of the Year
Shawn Cheng, Event Strategist at Curious Bear Management and Co-Founder, #EventProfsBreakShit
Supplier of the Year
Doug Bennett, Executive Vice President, Louisville Tourism
Outstanding Service to a Chapter or Region
Marcus Eng, CMP Fellow, DES, Director, Meeting Operations & Technology, American Public Transportation Association (Capital Chapter)
Groundbreaker
Beth Surmont, FASAE, CMP Fellow, CAE, Vice President of Business Event Strategy & Design,360 Live Media
Event Designer(s) of the Year
Tyra (left) and Jasmine Dyson, Founders, The Brand Xperience Lounge, Boss Up Girl Co.
The 2024 PCMA Foundation Visionary Awards were presented by Visit Austin and the Austin Convention Center. Proceeds benefit the PCMA Foundation, which funds more than $750,000 annually in research grants and more than 150 scholarships benefiting emerging leaders, students, faculty, and professionals to advance in their profession.
