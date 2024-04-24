News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
What to Do When Your Team Blames You
When you’re a manager, at some point, regardless of how the circumstances arise, your team will blame you for something that’s making them unhappy, whether you have control over it or not. Being accused by your team of failing them in some way induces a threat state in your brain, impairing your ability to think clearly, and triggering a variety of cognitive distortions and defensive behaviors. Harvard Business Review offers several strategies to help you work through the experience while keeping important relationships intact.
9 Gen Z Work Trends That Aren’t New, but Hit Different Now
As Gen Z starts to represent a larger portion of the workforce, Fast Company shares nine work-related trends circulating among young employees, from loud laborers to quiet promotions.
Career Coach: How to Look Professional in Virtual Meetings and More
BioSpace discusses how to impress your boss on Zoom, what to expect from an HR Zoom interview, and how to prepare if you think a layoff is imminent.
Why We Find Some People So Inexplicably Annoying, According to Science
From our ‘shadow side’ to relational blueprints: psychologists explain to Stylist why we find some people unaccountably irritating and how to deal with it.