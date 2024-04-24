This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Lindsay Krehbiel, Sales Coordinator at Smithbucklin, shares how, if she had the power to do so, she would eliminate the carbon footprint of the events industry — and why event sustainability is important.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

If I could, I would eliminate the carbon footprint of the events industry. Climate change is an immediate threat to the world as we know it, and our industry bears a responsibility to reduce the amount of waste we createand offset the carbon dioxide emissions from travel to and from the events we hold. This change would establish sustainability as a primary part of each event held in the industry, rather than a potential afterthought.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

It came from LinkedIn (naturally): “You can do hard things.” To me, this means that I can accomplish more than I could dream for myself if I just do instead of think about it. This drives me to say yes to opportunities that scare me and tackle challenges head on, because I know I can handle them regardless of the outcome.

What role do you think digital events have to play in the industry?

Digital events hold space as complements to face-to-face events in the hybrid age. They act as low-cost avenues to give attendees access to more education but fall short in viable opportunities for exhibit spaces and sponsorships, as they lack metrics to produce a return on investment for many. So, they are best used in addition to in-person events to continue the cycle of learning outside of a typical annual meeting.