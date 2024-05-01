This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Lily Harris, Event Coordinator at the Austin Convention Center, shares her thoughts on the continued importance of online meetings and events.

What do you like most about your job?

No day is the same — each week brings new challenges, introduces me to new clients, and connects me with individuals spanning the globe.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

When I went to college, I had an internship with the Institutional Marketing and Communications Department producing TEDxAustinCollege, MLK Day Celebration, Posey Leadership Award, and other small events for the college. This internship made me say, “I love event planning, and this is where I want to grow my career.” Here I am today. And I can call my mother — who is also in the industry — for advice when I need it. She has been a huge mentor throughout my professional career.

What role do you think digital events have to play in the industry?

I believe digital events still play a huge role in our industry. Maybe in-person attendance is higher moving forward, but it is important to still offer an online option. If you record the sessions and give the attendees the option to re-watch you are helping them obtain all the information and take it in fully. You also are able to touch people from around the globe who might not be able to travel. You want to offer virtual events because the networking and ideas that are shared are still useful for online participants.