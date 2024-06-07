This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Jenna Wiese, National Account Director, Destination DC, talks about the challenge of rising event costs and how if she had her way, she would instill a larger commitment to sustainability in the events industry.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals?

In 2024, the challenge lies in creating more with less as rising costs meet static budgets. Despite the invaluable impact of events on organizations, maintaining standards becomes difficult without adequate resources. The opportunity, however, is in finding innovative solutions and strategies to maximize impact within these constraints.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I’d instill a stronger commitment to sustainability. While progress has been made, the industry still generates excessive waste and carbon. Making sustainability a top priority could lead to lasting positive change. A greener, more eco-friendly approach would benefit both the industry and the planet.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

“Embrace discomfort” has been transformative advice. While challenging, stepping into unfamiliar situations has unlocked tremendous opportunities for both personal and professional growth. Learning to navigate discomfort has become a cornerstone for my development, creating pathways to new experiences and skills. It’s the uncomfortable moments that lead to the most significant breakthroughs.

What role do you think digital events have to play in the industry?

Post-pandemic, digital events evolved into effective platforms for certain types of meetings, offering opportunities for engagement and accessibility. However, in-person events remain irreplaceable, providing unparalleled networking, education, and product development opportunities.