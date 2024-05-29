This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Meagan Miller, meeting planner for the California School Boards Association, shares what she would change in the business events industry to prevent planner burnout.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

There is a fine line between prepared and paranoid. That boundary has only thinned coming out of the global pandemic. There is so much pressure on event planners to account for all probable outcomes; risk management is essentially anticipating failure. I hope that as a community we can begin to trust our instincts and ability to problem solve again so that we do not burn out.

What role do you think digital events have to play in the industry?

I think each generation will become more adept at learning and consuming content in a digital environment. Human connection will always drive in-person events, however, digital assets can improve the way we approach trainings while simultaneously making our content delivery more accessible and sustainable. Virtual assets must be considered in conjunction — rather than in competition —with in-person events.

What do you like most about your job?

I love being onsite for my events. I love the camaraderie along with the challenge of problem solving in real time. I’m proud of the relationships I’ve built in the months of work leading up to the event, and it’s always difficult to share goodbyes once we wrap.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

In college, I tutored writing and viewed it more as a time of conversation to encourage the writer to find their voice rather than simply reading and redlining a paper. I feel the same way about events. I am exposed to so many different industries and skill sets. I see it as a privilege to collaborate with marketing professionals, AV technicians, decorators, and so on to bring out their best work so the event can succeed.