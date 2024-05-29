People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Emma Elder

The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has hired Emma Elder as national sales manager. She will sell and market Atlanta as a destination for group meetings with 251–1,200 rooms on peak night. Elder will also represent ACVB at trade shows while coordinating the participation of the organization’s partners. Before joining ACVB, Elder owned a New England-based wedding planning company, Blue Heron Events. Prior to that, she served as sales and event manager at a boutique inn in Vermont, overseeing sales for all events, room blocks, and ground bookings.

Erica Thorne

Erica Thorne has been appointed director of sales and marketing at the Sandbourne Santa Monica. She brings more than 13 years of sales and marketing experience to her new role, where she will oversee the property’s extensive marketing efforts and brand conceptualization. Previously, Thorne served as the director of sales and marketing at Le Merigot Hotel and DoubleTree by Hilton Port of Los Angeles.

Bobby Smith

Bobby Smith has been named director of sales and marketing at the Cambria Hotel Nashville Midtown. Smith has more than 30 years of industry experience and has a deep understanding of Nashville’s unique hospitality landscape. Along with opening the Cambria Hotel Downtown Nashville and the Hermitage Hotel, Smith has held key sales and marketing positions at hotels and resorts in the Nashville area, including Vision Hospitality Group, Country Inns & Suites by Carlson, and Radisson Nashville Airport.

Alison DeBorba and Olivia Hill

Ensemble Hospitality has announced the appointments of Alison DeBorba and Olivia Hill both to the role of corporate hotel marketing managers. DeBorba will focus primarily on digital marketing and e-commerce for Ensemble’s hotel portfolio. She has extensive experience working in hospitality, including roles at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California; Hotel Maya, a DoubleTree by Hilton in Long Beach; and DoubleTree Carson in Carson, California.

Hill will focus on public relations, promotions, brand partnerships, and social media for Ensemble’s hotel portfolio. She previously worked in marketing and communications at the Westin Anaheim Resort.