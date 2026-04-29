People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Laura Purdy

Laura Purdy, general manager of Toronto’s Exhibition Place, has announced that she will retire at the end of May. She began her career in marketing and communications within the commercial real estate sector before joining SMG (now Legends Global). After a decade with SMG, Purdy spent 17 years at Exhibition Place, representing the venue on the boards of industry associations such as the Canadian Association of Exposition Management, Convention Centers of Canada, and Meetings Mean Business Canada.

Joelle Morgan

Bishop-McCann has named Joelle Morgan as its chief experience officer, a newly created role. Morgan has more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale events and building integrated experience strategies across corporate events, incentives, and strategic meetings. In her new role, Morgan will focus on advancing Bishop-McCann’s approach to experience design and ensuring programs are built to drive engagement, performance, and long-term client value.