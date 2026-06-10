People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Jessica Sibley

Visit Orlando has appointed Jessica Sibley as its new senior director of convention sales. She has more than 17 years of experience in the group sales industry, most recently as the director of sales for the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. In her new role Sibley will serve as the senior leader of the convention sales team and oversee citywide strategic initiatives, team management operations, and business development logistics.

Jenn Morden and Allison Urlaub

Choose Lansing has promoted Jenn Morden, CTA, CMP, CMM, to director of event experiences. She joined the organization in 2022 as convention services & events manager and has worked on event services and customer experiences for meetings and events hosted in the Greater Lansing, Michigan area. In her new role Morden will continue coordinating services to support successful meetings and events while taking on expanded responsibilities that include developing and delivering high-impact fam tours and planning site visits for prospective clients.

Allison Urlaub has joined Choose Lansing as sales and services coordinator. In her new role she will support the DMO’s sales and services teams’ work bringing meetings, events, and visitors to Lansing.