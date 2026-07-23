People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Pablo de la Guardia

The Panama Convention Center and Legends Global have named Pablo de la Guardia as general manager of the venue. The former Copa Airlines executive will now oversee operations, stakeholder relations, and growth in Panama City as well as day-to-day operations at the facility.

Anthony Lopez

Nashville, Tennessee’s Music City convention center has appointed Anthony Lopez as its new president. Lopez will now oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility. Charles Starks will continue serving as Music City’s CEO, running critical departments like sales, finance, purchasing, and communications, as well as heading up projects that impact the facility’s future.