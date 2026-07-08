People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Julie Coker

In October Julie Coker will join Visit California as its newest President and CEO. She is set to succeed Caroline Beteta, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Coker is leaving NYC Tourism + Conventions, where she currently serves as President and CEO, to join the Visit California team. In addition to her work with the DMO, Coker will serve as a strategic advisor for the California Governor’s Office of Business & Economic Development. She is also on the executive board of the U.S. Travel Association and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.

Mardeen Mattix

The San Diego Convention Center has promoted Mardeen Mattix to the role of President and CEO. She was formerly the facility’s chief financial officer and has spent nearly 28 years working in a variety of other roles. Mattix replaces Clifford “Rip” Rippetoe, who was CEO for 10 years.

Meaghan Ferrigno and Marsha Walden

Destination Canada has announced that Meaghan Ferrigno will now serve as interim president and CEO following the retirement of Marsha Walden. Ferrigno previously served as the organization’s chief financial officer and chief data and analytics officer. During Walden’s time at Destination Canada she launched its 2030 strategy and introduced a new global brand platform.

Paul Miller and Hervé Sedky

A new holding company formed to acquire Emerald and Questex has announced that Paul Miller, current CEO of Questex, will lead the combined company as CEO, when the deal officially closes later this year. Hervé Sedky will transition from his current role as President and CEO of Emerald to serve as a senior advisor to the combined company.