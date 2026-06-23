People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Reena Shanahan and Jillian Cauvin

Associated Luxury Hotels International has appointmed Reena Shanahan and Jillian Cauvin as directors of global sales. In these new roles, both will play an important part in growing the organization’s presence across the eastern U.S. Shanahan, based in the Washington, D.C. area, will represent the mid-Atlantic region while Cauvin, based in Atlanta, will represent the Southern region.

Carly Reynolds

The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau has hired Carly Reynolds as its new citywide sales executive. Reynolds brings more than a decade of hospitality sales experience to ACVB, most recently as director of national accounts at Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park. She has also held sales leadership positions with Aimbridge Hospitality and White Lodging. In her new role, she will sell and market Atlanta as a premier destination for trade shows and groups utilizing at least 1,000 rooms on peak night.

Johanna Fuhlendorf

Brussels–based Net Zero Carbon Events has appointed Johanna Fuhlendorf as programme director. She was previously a manager for Greenview, a sustainability consultancy, where she drove sustainability strategy development and implementation in the events and hospitality industries.