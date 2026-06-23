Experience the Measurable Difference of Rosen Hotels & Resorts

Discover the perfect destination for your next meeting or event at Rosen Plaza (800 guestrooms and 60,000 sq. ft. space), Rosen Centre (1,334 guestrooms and 162,000 sq. ft. space), and Rosen Shingle Creek (1,501 guestrooms and 524,000 sq. ft. space). Located in the heart of Orlando’s Convention District, the three hotels offer unparalleled convenience and expertise, as well as expansive recreational areas, exceptional dining experiences, and spacious guestrooms and amenities. Rosen Shingle Creek, a AAA Four Diamond hotel, provides an upscale setting with everything under one roof. Connected to the Orange County Convention Center, the modern Rosen Centre and the inviting Rosen Plaza offer seamless access to world-class event facilities. Trust us to deliver exceptional experiences and flawless execution for your next gathering.