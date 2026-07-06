Why Denver Shines Brighter as a Summer Meetings Destination

Author: Liz Regalia

Sitting at an elevation of 5,280 feet — or one mile — above sea level, Denver has been dubbed the Mile High City among locals for decades. Thanks to its low humidity and year-round sunshine, there’s lots to love about being outdoors in this unique location, especially for groups meeting in the summer.

Denver offers something meeting professionals are always searching for come summertime: a destination where attendees who want to spend time outside can be accommodated with ease and style by a variety of venues. Think flexible indoor-outdoor meeting spaces and a downtown designed for strolling, dining, and exploring after hours.





At the center of Denver’s meetings scene is the recently expanded Colorado Convention Center, which boasts a new Terrace Level that’s turning heads just in time for summer. Inside, the Bluebird Ballroom offers 80,000 square feet of column-free space, making it the largest in the state. Outside, attendees have access to the city’s premier rooftop event space, a jaw-dropping 20,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with unobstructed city skyline and Rocky Mountain views.

Beyond the convention center, attendees are just steps from more than 50 walkable downtown hotels offering nearly 13,000 rooms. That means more opportunities and less hassle for attendees eager to experience all Denver has to offer, whether it’s one of the city’s 31 Michelin-recognized restaurants or the newly revitalized 16th Street corridor, a 1.25-mile, pedestrian-friendly promenade lined with shops, restaurants, and public green spaces.

Running through the heart of downtown, the 16th Street corridor is the perfect spot to dine alfresco as a team or solo. Think cozy shaded patios for lunch and rooftops with mountain views for a memorable happy hour gatherng. And when it’s time to head home? Guests can hop on the free 16th Street shuttle bus, which runs every five minutes up and down this centrally located strip of the city to bring them closer to their destination.

For planners seeking an outdoor off-site venue, Glenarm Plaza, also in downtown, delivers a quintessential summer-in-Denver experience. This open-air plaza makes a vibrant setting for receptions, networking events, activations, and evening socials under Colorado’s blue skies. Just steps away from the convention center, Glenarm Plaza is easily accessible any time of day.

Getting attendees to Denver from around the country is equally straightforward. Denver International Airport offers more than 230 daily nonstop destinations, making travel convenient via virtually every major U.S. airline and many international gateways.

For organizations looking to maximize attendance and create memorable experiences, Denver offers a compelling summer formula: abundant sunshine, premier outdoor meeting spaces, and a downtown designed to be enjoyed on foot. Eventgoers will want to extend their stay to explore the Mile High City on their own.