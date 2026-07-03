From the value of intentionally integrating art into event design, to the debate surrounding the International Congress of Mathematicians, to Deborah Caldwell’s lessons on navigating risk, complexity, and uncertainty — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article [SPECIAL]: Art for Events’ Sake

Being intentional about integrating art into the design of a program gives the participant experience an added dimension. Written and read by Michelle Russell, on her last day as editor in chief of Convene.

🎙️ Article: Registration Lags as Math Scholars Look to Boycott Major Congress in U.S.

For the first time in four decades, the International Congress of Mathematicians is being held in the United States in July — but a grassroots movement to relocate the meeting is gaining traction and dividing members around the globe. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, digital managing editor of Convene.

🎙️ Interview: Leading Events Under Pressure: How to Navigate Risk, Complexity, and Uncertainty with Deborah Caldwell

In this Interview, CEMA Summit speaker Deborah Caldwell shares hard-earned lessons from navigating some of the most challenging moments in the industry—from the collapse of Lehman Brothers to large-scale disruptions like typhoons and global uncertainty. We explore how event leaders can plan for the unexpected, stay calm under pressure, and make clear decisions when it matters most. Deborah also dives into the realities of operating across Asia Pacific, the balance between governance and creativity, and why communication is one of the most critical—yet underestimated—leadership skills in events.

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