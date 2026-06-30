Jon Watson | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

PCMA has long been a cornerstone of the business events industry. I was first introduced to the organization while attending Capital Chapter events as a Small Meetings Sales Manager with the Washington, DC Convention & Tourism Corporation (now Destination DC). From my very first experience, I felt welcomed by the membership and quickly recognized the value of being part of a broader professional community. PCMA provided opportunities to connect with professionals across every sector of the industry. These were relationships I would not have developed through my day-to-day responsibilities alone. Through those interactions, I gained a deeper understanding of the industry and realized that career growth requires more than successfully completing tasks; it requires building meaningful relationships, expanding your perspective, and establishing a professional presence. PCMA became the place where I could do all three.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

The networking opportunities through PCMA have been invaluable to my professional growth, providing exposure both locally and nationally. The ability to make new connections while strengthening existing relationships has not only helped me generate business, but has also opened doors throughout my career. One of the best examples is my current role. During a casual conversation with Sheila Neil at a Capital Chapter educational event, she mentioned that Visit Detroit was looking to hire a National Sales Manager in the DMV market. That conversation prompted me to explore the opportunity, submit my application, and ultimately join the team. It’s a perfect example of how the relationships and conversations that happen at PCMA events can lead to career-changing opportunities. Beyond professional growth, PCMA has also had a meaningful impact on my personal life. I met my wife at the PCMA Mix N Bowl event in 2017. Over the years, we became friends through regular interactions at chapter events, and that friendship eventually grew into something much more. Few organizations can say they’ve helped shape both your career and your life, but PCMA has certainly done that for me.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

PCMA is one of the best investments you can make in your professional development. The connections you build through chapter events, educational programs, and national experiences can expand your network exponentially and introduce you to professionals from every corner of the business events industry. Those relationships often become valuable resources throughout your career—whether you’re looking for new business opportunities, seeking advice, solving challenges, or exploring your next professional move. The industry is built on relationships, and PCMA provides an unmatched environment to build them. I also encourage members to get involved at the chapter level. Serving on a committee allows you to develop new skills, increase your visibility among peers, and contribute to the success of the organization. Taking on leadership roles, such as committee chair, further strengthens your leadership, planning, and strategic thinking abilities while exposing you to opportunities and experiences you may not have otherwise encountered. The more you invest in PCMA, the more you gain from it.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with working out. I make it a point to get at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week. I may not always look forward to it, but I love how I feel afterward. It’s my version of a morning cup of coffee and helps set the tone for the day. Most of my free time is spent with my wife and kids. My wife loves to cook, and I love to eat, which makes for a pretty great partnership. We also enjoy exploring new restaurants, both in our local area and whenever we travel. I’m also a big fan of television and movies. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, I remember when must-see TV was a family event and seeing a new movie meant going to the theater or waiting months for it to arrive at the video store. That appreciation for great entertainment has stayed with me. And as a native New Yorker, seeing the Knicks finally win an NBA Championship has certainly reignited my enthusiasm for watching basketball regularly.