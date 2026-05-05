Gus Martinez | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

Early on, while working at the hotel level, I heard colleagues consistently speak highly of PCMA, and their enthusiasm sparked my interest—especially the opportunity for both professional and personal growth within such a respected community. That value became even clearer in my late twenties when I served as Regional Director of Sales for the Cincinnati Convention Bureau, overseeing the Midwest territory, where surrounding myself with passionate, talented event professionals and expanding my network felt essential to my development. Knowing I wanted a long term career in this industry, joining PCMA was an easy decision, and it continues to provide meaningful connections, new opportunities, and support that has helped shape the path I envisioned for myself.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

Throughout this time, I’ve had the privilege of serving on a variety of committees and consistently participating in educational events at both the local and national levels. One of my personal highlights each year is attending Convening Leaders in January. The wealth of educational content always inspires me, and this past January in Houston was no exception. I found myself jotting down pages of notes during Adam Grant and Trevor Noah’s sessions, soaking up their insights on leadership and communication. Looking ahead to 2025, I am honored to have been invited to help oversee PCMA’s newest committee, Ascent Pathway. This opportunity is particularly exciting because it brings together two areas that I am deeply passionate about—mentorship and DEI. I am genuinely grateful for how PCMA has helped me find my voice within the industry, expand my leadership abilities, and form lasting friendships. Thanks to the guidance and support from PCMA, I can confidently say I am a better event professional today. Now, as I enter my forties, I am eager to continue this path and embrace new challenges and growth opportunities. The journey so far has been remarkable, and I look forward to what lies ahead with PCMA and the incredible community it fosters.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

From my experience, you’ll quickly discover a strong sense of community that welcomes you with open arms. No matter what your career ambitions are, PCMA offers a place for you to grow, learn, and expand your horizons. There really is a lane for everyone, whether you’re just starting out or already well established. One of the best parts is how much fun our members have together! It’s not just about professional growth—there’s plenty of laughter and camaraderie along the way. PCMA provides an environment where you can thrive both personally and professionally. I’d also like to emphasize that you get out what you put in. The more involved you are, especially within your local chapters, the more rewarding your experience will be. I highly recommend that everyone takes the opportunity to engage and make the most of what PCMA has to offer.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Living in Chicago truly is a treat, especially with the abundance of incredible food options all around the city! You’ll often find me exploring the West Loop, indulging in some of the best dining experiences, or grabbing tacos and coffee in Pilsen—both neighborhoods are absolute gems for culinary adventures. Outside of my foodie pursuits, I’m equally passionate about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I make it a point to take long walks throughout the city every day, soaking in the energy and scenery, and I also keep up with regular Orangetheory workout classes. There’s something invigorating about taking a 5AM class—starting the day with a burst of activity really sets the tone. As I like to say, you can’t own the day if you don’t own the morning!