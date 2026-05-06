People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Lisa Shanahan

Louisville Tourism has hired Lisa Shanahan as its new director of midwest sales. She has more than 15 years of experience in the events industry, most recently as the director of Chicago regional sales at Destination Cleveland. In her new role, Shanahan will be responsible for Midwest sales territories with a focus on the Chicagoland area.

Sebastian Dreyfus

Global brand experience agency Sparks has announced the appointment of Sebastian Dreyfus as managing director, EMEA. He brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across the EMEA region and most recently served as CEO of Adgistics, a brand and digital asset management company. Based in London, Dreyfus reports directly to Sparks President Melissa Levy.