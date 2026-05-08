From how planners and venues can work together to reduce food waste and control costs, to what shifting immigration policy and labor shortages mean for hospitality, travel, and meetings in the U.S. — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: Coming to the Table: How the Events Industry Is Tackling Food Waste

Preventable food waste and high food costs are a combination that no budget-challenged event professional wants on their plate. But research demonstrates that when planners and venues work together, the result can be a win-win-win: less food waste, improved efficiency, and better bottom lines all around. Written and read by Jennifer N. Dienst, senior editor of Convene.

🎙️ Talk: How Immigration Policy Is Reshaping Hospitality, Travel, and Meetings in the U.S.

In this Convene Talk episode, the team digs into Inhospitable, a new report from UNITE HERE examining how immigration policy, labor shortages, and declining travel demand are converging to reshape the U.S. hospitality industry. Drawing on fresh data and firsthand accounts from workers in Washington, D.C., Miami, and beyond, the conversation explores what a drop in international visitors, flat hotel revenue, and workforce instability mean for destinations, planners, and the broader meetings ecosystem.

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