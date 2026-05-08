Built for Big Moments: How Detroit Scales With You

Looking to plan a seamless meeting at scale? Take a look at Detroit. The city offers a unique combination of hardworking hustle and nearly unmatched event flexibility.

With more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space across two premier convention centers – Huntington Place downtown and Vibe Credit Union Showplace in nearby Novi – Detroit offers a dual-center model that allows planners to host citywide conventions, large expos, and multiple concurrent events with ease.

Whether the goal is to take over an entire downtown footprint or run simultaneous programming across locations, Detroit provides the scheduling flexibility and availability increasingly hard to find in more saturated markets.

And the city isn’t standing still. A $125 million expansion at Huntington Place – along with a first-of-its-kind, skybridge-connected headquarters hotel – will further elevate the downtown convention experience. Meanwhile, continued investment at Vibe Credit Union Showplace is expanding suburban capacity with new hotel inventory and mixed-use development.

Accessibility is another key advantage. Detroit Metropolitan Airport serves as a major global hub, with more than 140 nonstop destinations around the world, allowing attendees to reach Detroit easily from across the U.S. and abroad.

Add in competitive hotel rates, strong infrastructure, and full-service support from Visit Detroit, and the result is a destination built not just for today’s meetings but for what’s next.