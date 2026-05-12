PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Ashlen Rosenbaum, content & program coordinator for the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting, prioritizes working closely with students and early career peers in her community, creating hands-on volunteer roles and meaningful networking spaces for the next generation of events-industry talent.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

Although I studied event management in college, I didn’t realize how vast the conference and association management industry truly is, which is why I hope to share my career experiences with the next generation of professionals and ensure its inclusion in event management programs and courses.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

In the coming year, one of the biggest opportunities for event professionals is to expand volunteer pathways for the next generation. Colleges are full of talent, and our industry can benefit by offering volunteer opportunities at our conferences and events to help these students gain experience.

As a young professional, I plan to respond by working closely with students and early‑career peers in my community, creating hands-on volunteer roles and meaningful networking spaces.

Event professionals can easily find eager volunteers by connecting with their nearest PCMA Student Chapter or college events department.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

“You don’t have to go far to make a difference.” It’s easy to feel like making an impact requires big gestures or achievements, but intentional, thoughtful acts in your home, workplace, or community often make a greater difference than you realize.

What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

In today’s world, it often feels like people are either seeking the truth or are hesitant to face it. One thing that has been inspiring me lately is the book Lies Women Believe. It confronts lies shaped by society or our own thinking and contrasts them with truths that can bring emotional, mental, and relational freedom. Reading it has made me more aware of how my actions, words, and thoughts affect me and those around me.