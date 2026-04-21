What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

My most profound misconception of this industry is in respect to how many niche specialties there really are and the vast impact each role plays. There was a time in which I thought the job title ‘meeting planner’ encompassed all the roles and responsibilities from beginning to end. Reflecting now, I realize how many pathways to success, growth, knowledge, and a meaningful career there really are.

I find it has benefited my trajectory significantly having started at the ground level and slowly but steadily climbed the rungs. Knowledge and understanding of all functioning roles that contribute to the success of an event is vital when speaking to teamwork and relationships with vendor-partners. The team has one shared goal — a successful meeting. It is the contributions from every person that bring the show to life and you want those people on your side. Show compassion, empathy, and understanding to your teammates from hotel, F&B, travel, client services management, housekeeping — all the way up to CEO-level.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

An opportunity can be created from anything. I like to remind myself when staring down the barrel of an unknown that the worst thing that could happen is they say no or it doesn’t work out. It’s easy to fall into the rhythm of wake, work, sleep and simply move through the motions of our roles —it is not always easy to bring on new challenges and stressors or pursue paths that may temporarily threaten life’s status-quo. But it’s important to listen to those messages in the back of your mind that pull you toward embracing a new challenge, opportunity, role, responsibility, or goal. Experiencing the reward and pride in yourself — the “I did that” — provides fuel for embracing more challenges. Life is a chapter book: With each new success or downfall, you have simply written another chapter in your book exactly the way it was meant to happen.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

My mom has instilled the words of Henry David Thoreau into many chapters of my life: “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you’ve imagined.” My primary takeaway is to move with confidence and belief in yourself — trusting yourself to continue pursuing your path to success exudes confidence and provides strength for others to do the same. Imposter syndrome is a dark cloud that is never far away — it is important to see it, recognize it, and then find the sun again. And it is important to be a role model for yourself and those around you. Relentlessly sharing knowledge, opportunities, experiences, advice, and kindness is one element that I believe sets the ‘Next-Gen’ population of event professionals apart. Feed the future and send the elevator back down — always.

What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

My recent inspiration stems from the influence of emerging leaders in our industry and the growing engagement and influence the new generation of event professionals brings. Elements of an event, including methods of attendee engagement have drastically evolved in recent years. For example, Ken Holsinger, SVP for Industry Research and Insights at Freeman, has shared how the Next-Gen population particularly enjoys networking and having time to connect with others. Previously, session breaks or networking allotments may not have been a major focus, but we now know when the attendee population is predominantly a younger generation, additions such as longer session breaks, extra time for cocktail hour, Q&A within likeminded groups of attendees and so on will increase engagement.

Influence with respect to driving change in the industry is extraordinarily interesting to me as it is a constant reminder of just how much impact that feedback, research, and dialogue can have in our world. A population of attendees who generally have a strong tendency to prefer extra attention on time with one another and peer-to-peer engagement can completely reshape how the event is orchestrated.