PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Rachel Smith, meeting coordinator at Optica, sees onsite inconveniences as part of the adventure of event planning, an outlook that not only helps her navigate challenges more effectively but also allows her to enjoy the unpredictability that makes live events so dynamic and rewarding.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware that this is a standalone industry?

Honestly, my biggest misconception was that it was easy. I had always enjoyed planning on a smaller scale while growing up — hosting get-togethers with friends, organizing group trips, and mapping out all the details that bring people together. Because of that, I assumed the skills would translate fairly smoothly.

What I didn’t fully appreciate at the time was just how complex and multifaceted the events industry truly is. Behind every successful event is an enormous amount of coordination, problem-solving, adaptability, and collaboration, often happening simultaneously and behind the scenes. When I was given the opportunity to turn something I genuinely loved into a career, I was ecstatic —but I quickly learned that it requires far more strategy, resilience, and precision than I had imagined. That challenge is also what makes the work so rewarding.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

Two significant challenges I see on the horizon for the events industry are the evolving economic landscape and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. Economic uncertainty continues to impact budgets, travel decisions, and overall attendance, requiring event professionals to be more strategic, flexible, and creative with how we allocate resources and deliver value.

At the same time, AI presents both challenges and opportunities. While it’s changing the way we plan, market, and execute events, it also requires us to adapt quickly and thoughtfully to new tools and workflows. My response to both challenges will be to stay informed, remain adaptable, and leverage innovation through technology to streamline processes while maintaining the human connection that is essential to meaningful events.

By being proactive, open to learning, and focused on delivering impactful experiences, I believe these challenges can become opportunities for growth and evolution within the industry.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

A quote by English writer G.K. Chesterton — “An inconvenience is an adventure wrongly considered” — is the best piece of advice I’ve ever received. While the quote itself is well-known, it was a close family member who truly brought it to life by repeatedly reminding me of it in real-world situations. Thus, it became a life motto.

This mindset has become essential to me in the events industry. On site, things can become chaotic and stressful very quickly — plans change, problems arise, and not everything goes according to schedule. Viewing those moments as inconveniences can be overwhelming but reframing them as part of the adventure completely shifts your perspective. It encourages adaptability, creativity, and calm under pressure. Ultimately, that outlook not only helps you navigate challenges more effectively but also allows you to enjoy the unpredictability that makes live events so dynamic and rewarding.

What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

Lately, I’ve been especially inspired by The Mel Robbins Podcast, which I regularly listen to during my commute to and from work. Navigating your 20s can be incredibly challenging, and something I’m still actively figuring out. The conversations on this podcast are grounding and reassuring, offering a practical perspective during both personal and professional moments of uncertainty. One concept that has really stuck with me is her “Let Them” motto, which I find myself returning to often and genuinely living by. It’s been a powerful reminder to focus on what I can control, let go of unnecessary stress, and move forward with more confidence and clarity.