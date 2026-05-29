PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Blake Waravdekar, DES, meeting coordinator at the Association of American Medical Colleges, learned early on in her career that even the most detailed plans are best executed when paired with clear decision-making and the ability to adjust in the moment.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

I greatly underestimated how much success in this industry depends on adaptability. I learned early on in my career that even the most detailed plans are best executed when paired with clear decision-making and the ability to adjust in the moment.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

Event production is more expensive than ever, and rising costs will remain an obstacle for planners in 2026. I plan to rely on strategic partnerships and creative approaches, including thoughtful use of virtual formats, to deliver high-quality, accessible events within budget.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

A mentor once told me that failure is just a form of redirection, a lesson I’ve come to value over time. Setbacks that once felt discouraging often led to opportunities better aligned with my strengths, teaching me to trust the process, even when outcomes didn’t go as planned.