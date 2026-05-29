From how minority‑focused conferences are responding to shifting DEI dynamics, to Yush Sztalkoper’s framework for protecting human capacity, to Álvaro Meléndez’s perspective on designing AI‑enabled human connection — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: Minority Conferences Face Lower Attendance

The effects of anti-DEI policies are being felt by associations representing minority professionals, particularly when it comes to their events. Here’s how the National Black MBA Association is navigating those changes and other macroeconomic shifts. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief of Convene.

🎙️ Series: Return on Regulation: Designing Event Conditions That Protect Human Capacity with Yush Sztalkoper

In this Season 11 episode, Yush Sztalkoper reframes how event professionals should think about engagement, learning, and ROI by introducing the concept of human capacity. Drawing on decades of experience designing high‑stakes global events, she explains why today’s information‑dense, AI‑accelerated world is pushing events beyond what people can realistically receive, and how the five domains of human capacity—wiring, regulation, energy, processing, and belonging—quietly shape every attendee experience.

🎙️ Interview: AI Isn’t the Point: Designing Human Connection in Business Events with Álvaro Meléndez

In this Interview, Álvaro Meléndez challenges event professionals to rethink artificial intelligence not as a productivity tool, but as a powerful collaborator for designing deeper human relationships. Drawing from his “AI Circus” keynote at Convening LATAM 2026 and his PEPA framework, Álvaro explains why the business events industry is uniquely positioned to lead responsible AI adoption—and why focusing solely on speed, scale, and automation puts the industry at risk.

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