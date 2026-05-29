The One-Stop Source for Meetings in Macao

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst



These days, as budgets get tighter and planners are expected to do more with less, the support of a destination partner is more essential than ever. That’s why the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR (IPIM) has increased its support services and financial benefits available to organizers of business events to make it even easier to convene in this top tourism destination, which saw its highest-ever number of visitor arrivals ever last year.





Why Macao? Known for its extensive tourism infrastructure and fusion of western and Chinese cultures, Macao’s location on China’s southeastern coast makes it an attractive option for meetings with attendees coming from the APAC region. Macao’s compact size, just 12.9 square miles, is packed with more than 45,000 hotel rooms and 2.7 million square feet of meeting space along with more than two dozen UNESCO Historic Sites and wide range of modern attractions, shopping, and entertainment. Combined, it’s an enticing package for business events of all stripes — conventions, exhibitions, and beyond.

IPIM’s dedicated team is available for assistance through the entire event lifecycle. That includes providing organizers and their teams with helpful destination information, coordinating with local government authorities to complete any necessary administrative tasks, or helping plan and execute local activities to enhance the attendee experience.

IPIM’s Convention and Exhibition Stimulation Program provides funding for conventions and exhibitions held in Macao that meet the following criteria: (For full terms and conditions, visit ipim.gov.mo.)

Conventions — Approximately US$50 per international delegate (up to US$200 if more requirements met) for groups with a minimum of 100 attendees, with 20 percent coming from outside Macao, for at least a four-hour meeting and one-night stay in a hotel in Macao or Hengqin.

Exhibitions — Complementary venue rental for show days plus approximately US$375 per international B2B exhibitor (up to US$1,125 per exhibitor if more requirements met) for exhibitions that satisfy the following: Held for two consecutive days, six hours/day Utilize 10,700 square feet/day Focus on commercial and trade activities At least 30 exhibitors with 97-square-foot booth, each



The future of the MICE industry depends on partnership and shared success, and IPIM is making it easier than ever for groups to collaborate with the launch of the Macao Global MICE Partners Alliance Program. Designed to offer comprehensive bidding support, discounts, and exclusive connections to industry leaders, the program aims to attract and support high-quality events in the city.

Professional conference organizers, exhibition organizers, event planners, DMCs, and event industry suppliers all qualify for membership in the Macao Global MICE Partners Alliance Program, which provides access to market insights in addition to increased brand visibility, comprehensive bidding support, and Macao MICE Plus privileges, including discounts on flights and hotels.

For more information and to register as a Macao MICE Partner, visit mice.gov.mo/en/union.aspx