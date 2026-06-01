People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Sally Cope

Business Events Australia has named Sally Cope as its new executive general manager, industry & business events. She has a strong record in tourism and business events and will lead the organization’s international team in bringing business events to Australia.

Diane DiAntonio, Kristen Kinahan, and Carol Gagnon

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) has announced a number of new appointments. Diane DiAntonio will be the facility’s new chief operating officer. She has been with the organization for more than two decades and will oversee event services, facility operations, public safety, transportation, and related day-to-day operational functions.

Kristen Kinahan is taking over for DiAntonio as general manager, providing immediate operational coverage and continuity for all events booked through the MCCA. She has more than 20 years of experience in the events industry, including as the MCCA’s assistant general manager working on event planning and execution at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center and the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center.

Carol Gagnon has been named senior director of standardization and quality assurance, where she will support contract continuity, risk management, and operational excellence at the MCCA. She currently serves as President of the Event Service Professionals Association and brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry to her new role.

Marshall Nayer

The American Society of Hematology has named Marshall Nayer as director, meetings experience. He joined the organization in February 2008 and originally worked as annual meeting coordinator. Since then he has been promoted numerous times, most recently in 2022 to deputy director, meetings. Nayer currently serves on PCMA’s North American advisory board.

Nino Gruettke

Messe Muenchen International Asia has appointed Nino Gruettke as its new CEO. He brings more than 21 years of experience in the trade show and events industry to the role, including serving as senior vice president of international events at Semafor.