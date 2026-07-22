People on the Move

Author: Convene Editors

Chris Cavanaugh

The Expo Group has appointed Chris Cavanaugh as President, Corporate. His new role will focus on corporate growth strategy, drawing on expertise gained in previous roles such as CEO of The Imagine Group and CMO of Freeman. Cavanaugh will oversee corporate development, brand marketing, acquisition integration, and the company’s expansion strategy, growing The Expo Group’s experiential marketing platform and shaping the client strategies that turn events and experiences into measurable ROI.

Katie Clark and Kevin Kraft

Visit Cincy has announced new roles for Katie Clark and Kevin Kraft in an effort to grow the city’s grow small meeting and SMERF business. Katie Clark is the newest sales & services manager and Kevin Kraft is now sales manager. Clark brings more than a decade of destination services experience to the DMO, and she most recently served as destination services manager for the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance. Kraft joins Visit Cincy from Rolling Hills Hospitality, where he most recently served as director of sales for the Fairfield by Marriott Newport/Cincinnati Riverfront. A Certified Tourism Ambassador, he brings significant experience in hotel group sales, corporate account management, and destination partnerships.