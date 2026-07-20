Greater Fort Lauderdale: The Connected Convention City

As organizations prepare for a busy fall season, efficiency matters. In Greater Fort Lauderdale, connectivity isn’t just convenient — it’s a competitive advantage that helps meetings run smoother from arrival to departure.

Many destinations require attendees to spend valuable time navigating traffic, coordinating transportation, or traveling long distances between venues. Greater Fort Lauderdale offers a different experience. The Broward County Convention Center sits just minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, allowing attendees to move from gate to meeting room with remarkable ease. Once in town, they can travel between venues and attractions via scenic Water Taxi or comfortable, eco-friendly Brightline rail.

Accessibility extends throughout the destination. The convention center connects directly to the 801-room Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel and is surrounded by additional hotel inventory, restaurants, entertainment districts, beaches, and Port Everglades. Attendees spend less time in transit and more time networking, learning, and engaging.

The destination has entered a new era of meetings with world-class connectivity and infrastructure. The newly expanded Broward County Convention Center offers 1.2 million square feet of space, including 350,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, a 6.5 acre outdoor plaza, and five ballrooms designed to accommodate events of significant scale.

Beyond logistics, attendees benefit from a location that is energizing. Waterways, beaches, dining districts, and entertainment options are never far away, making it easy to blend business objectives with memorable experiences.

For planners looking to maximize attendance, simplify logistics, and enhance the attendee journey, Greater Fort Lauderdale proves that proximity isn’t merely a convenience — it’s a productivity tool.