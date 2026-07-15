People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Marie Browne

RX and ReedPop recently appointed Marie Browne as senior vice president, head of ReedPop. Browne currently serves on the Board of Directors of the SISO and previously chaired both CEIR and IAEE’s boards. She was on the original team behind New York Comic Con during ReedPop’s formative years, so this career move is also a homecoming.

Chris Schimek

The Freeman Company has promoted Chris Schimek to President of Freeman Events & Exhibits, a newly created position. He most recently served as the CEO of Freeman Events & Exhibits, where he led teams that plan, produce, and execute live events. Beyond his work at Freeman, Schimek is Immediate Past President of the Exhibition Services & Contractors Association, an active member of the U.S. Travel Association, and an Employer Trustee for T.E.A.C.H. (Teamsters Education and Career Help), the Teamsters National Training Trust.

Sarah Hughes and Frank Reynolds

VisitNorfolk has promoted Sarah Hughes from VP of marketing and communications to President and CEO following a national search. She officially assumed the role this week. Hughes succeeds Frank Reynolds, who has served as Interim CEO since 2025. He has now resumed his role as CFO of VisitNorfolk.