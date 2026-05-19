PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Anna Schelling, manager, events at GCB German Convention Bureau e.V., thinks that success in events means not waiting for trends but creating spaces where change becomes reality.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

I once thought events were all about logistics and checklists. Today I see them as curated spaces where ideas are staged and transformation begins. Designing formats is not about managing tasks but about creating resonance spaces where industries and perspectives intersect. The real art is aligning people with different levels of knowledge and goals to find common ground both intellectually and socially.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond to it?The post-pandemic shift is reshaping the industry. AI, hybrid formats and sustainability are accelerating change. The challenge is mastering complexity without losing human connection. My response is to design events as experimental spaces where megatrends like AI or New Work are not just discussed but experienced. Transformation cannot remain theory; it needs to be staged like a film that moves people.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

No one but me is responsible for my path, yet I do not have to do it alone. Success means listening intentionally, building the right network and still having the courage to jump into cold water. That balance of ownership, openness, and risk shapes my approach. In events, it means not waiting for trends but creating spaces where change becomes reality.

What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

I am inspired by “Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell”, a YouTube channel that turns complex topics into clear visual stories. It is more than design; it is dramaturgy for knowledge. That is what drives me: creating formats that do not just inform but stage ideas and shift perspectives.