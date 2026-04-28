PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Sadie Noland, marketing & sales specialist at the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting, sees strategic adoption of AI as helpful to enhance the attendee experience — from real-time captions and multilingual translations to smarter event apps, personalized recommendations, and more efficient behind-the-scenes workflows.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

When I was pursuing my graduate degree in Hospitality Management, I knew I wanted to work in events, so I focused on courses related to planning and operations. However, most of the curriculum centered around the hotel industry, and I didn’t fully grasp how expansive the events industry truly is.

It wasn’t until my internship that I understood the scale and complexity of the field. That’s where I discovered that conference and meeting planning is its own specialized discipline, and just one of many. I had assumed an “event planner” handled everything, but I quickly learned that this industry includes entire career paths in logistics, exhibits, sponsorships, marketing, AV/production, registration, and more.

My biggest misconception was underestimating how multifaceted and specialized the events industry is and how well-rounded an event professional needs to be. It’s a dynamic, interconnected ecosystem, and realizing that was both humbling and inspiring.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?Although COVID-19 is now several years behind us, its impact continues to shape the events industry. One of the ongoing challenges I see is balancing hybrid and in-person formats. Many organizations are still deciding whether to offer hybrid options, and attendee expectations vary widely. Someone may attend a highly produced hybrid conference one month and then go to an in-person-only event the next, and those differing experiences create new pressures for planners.

At the same time, one of the biggest opportunities for our industry is the thoughtful use of AI. AI has the potential to dramatically improve accessibility and enhance the attendee experience, from real-time captions and multilingual translations to smarter event apps, personalized recommendations, and more efficient behind-the-scenes workflows. If we embrace these tools strategically, AI can help us deliver more inclusive, seamless, and scalable events.

My response is to stay curious and open-minded: leaning into innovation, learning new technologies, and identifying ways AI can complement, not replace, the human-centered work we do. I believe this balance of adaptability and creativity will set event professionals up for success in the year ahead.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

The best advice I’ve ever received came during a recent PCMA chapter workshop. I was networking and sharing that I would soon be stepping into a new role with more responsibility. As a Type A person who wants to excel and make my team proud, I admitted that I felt anxious about doing everything “right.”

I connected with someone who is much further along in his career and currently working in the same type of role I’m stepping into. After listening to me, he gave me simple but powerful advice: “Ask questions. Ask questions. Ask questions. And don’t stop asking.”

He explained that I won’t learn the language of a new role or understand the nuances that come with experience unless I’m willing to ask, even if I’m worried the question might sound basic. He reminded me that no one expects a new professional to know everything and that the most successful people he knows are the ones who stay curious, humble, and intentional about seeking clarity.

That conversation shifted my mindset. I now see asking questions not as a weakness, but as a form of self-advocacy and a tool for growth. It’s how I’ll learn faster, make better decisions, and ultimately contribute more to my organization. His sincerity and honesty stayed with me, and I carry that advice into every new challenge I take on.