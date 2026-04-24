From how one event thoughtfully addressed shared challenges to what geopolitics, travel disruptions, and rising costs mean for planners worldwide — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: Setting the Stage for Difficult Conversations at Events

Sometimes, difficult discourse isn’t about sharing conflicting perspectives but addressing serious issues your group shares in common. An Opening General Session that acknowledges the challenges your community is experiencing while also uplifting them may require more than a nice speech by an earnest speaker. For the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference, it took a primal scream — and a few animals. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief of Convene.

🎙️ Talk: How Geopolitics, Travel Disruptions, and Rising Costs Are Reshaping Global Meetings

Travel volatility, geopolitics, and safety concerns are changing how meetings are planned. The Convene team discusses what it means for planners, destinations, and the future of global events.

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