PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Kaitlin Payne, CMP, meetings and events manager at the National Association of Convenience Stores, knows that when timelines, budgets, and logistics are critical, it’s the ability to stay calm, communicate clearly, and build trust that ultimately defines a strong event professional.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

The biggest misconception I had was how narrow I believed it to be. Growing up, event planning was often associated solely with parties and weddings, when in reality it is a dynamic, standalone industry that intersects with countless sectors. I now see how expansive and impactful the events industry truly is, from corporate and association events to large-scale conferences and experiential marketing. It’s a misconception I still find myself addressing when people ask what I do, and it’s always rewarding to watch their perspective shift once they realize just how vast and multifaceted our industry really is.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

One of the most significant is navigating rising expectations while balancing constrained budgets and resources. Attendees now expect more personalized, immersive, and meaningful experiences, yet clients and organizations are increasingly cost-conscious. This tension forces event professionals to be more strategic, creative, and data-driven than ever before.

At the same time, this challenge presents an opportunity to rethink how we design and deliver events. Rather than defaulting to larger budgets or more elaborate production, there is a growing emphasis on intentional experiences that prioritize connection, relevance, and impact. Event professionals have the chance to elevate their role from logistical executors to strategic partners who can clearly articulate return on investment, align event goals with business objectives, and make thoughtful decisions about where resources are best allocated.

Technology will also continue to play a critical role in this evolution. Tools that support audience segmentation, real-time engagement, and post-event measurement are becoming more accessible and more powerful. When used effectively, technology can enhance the attendee experience while also providing valuable insights that help justify spend and guide future planning. However, adopting new tools thoughtfully — without overwhelming attendees or teams — will be key.

In response, I plan to lead with strategy and intention. I will focus on designing experiences that are audience-first, ensuring every element of an event serves a clear purpose and supports defined goals. This includes leveraging data and attendee feedback to inform decisions, prioritizing partnerships that deliver the greatest value, and being transparent with stakeholders about trade-offs and outcomes.

I also plan to continue investing in my own professional development and industry engagement. Staying informed through industry associations, peer networks, and emerging best practices allows me to anticipate trends rather than react to them. By remaining adaptable, curious, and collaborative, I can help create events that feel innovative and impactful, even within evolving constraints.

Ultimately, the coming year will reward event professionals who embrace flexibility, strategic thinking, and purposeful creativity. By responding thoughtfully to these challenges, we can continue to deliver experiences that drive connection, engagement, and lasting value.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

That success in events is built just as much on relationships and adaptability as it is on flawless execution. While timelines, budgets, and logistics are critical, it’s the ability to stay calm, communicate clearly, and build trust that ultimately defines a strong event professional.

One example of this came early in my career, when a mentor reminded me that “something will always go wrong — what matters is how you respond.” During a large-scale conference, a key vendor experienced a last-minute delivery delay that could have significantly impacted the attendee experience. Instead of reacting with panic, I focused on transparent communication, quick problem-solving, and collaboration with our partners on site. The issue was resolved without attendees ever noticing, and the client’s confidence in our team actually grew as a result. That experience reinforced the idea that adaptability and professionalism under pressure are often more memorable than perfection.