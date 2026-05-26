A Partly Cloudy Crystal Ball

As we celebrate Convene’s 40th anniversary, we’re looking back into our archive. Here’s how two contributors imagined the future at the turn of this century, writing from a world operating with 56K dial-up computer modems and a fax machine in every office.

Author: Barbara Palmer

One of the clearest stories that emerges when looking back over four decades of Convene’s coverage of the business events industry is how radically technology has transformed almost every aspect of how meetings and trade shows are produced. It’s also clear that it’s really easy to get things half right when predicting the future. In the ’90s and early 2000s, Convene’s editors and contributors could see that technology would change trade shows and business travel, but our imaginations were limited by what had yet to be invented — the iPhone, for example, which wasn’t introduced until 2007.

A fax machine in every exhibit

The trade show of the future “will strive to improve the ‘hands-on’ format which has been the foundation of its success story up to this point in time.… Exhibits will become more sophisticated, including multifaceted construction, theater, private conference ‘closing’ rooms, and permanently installed electronic communications systems, such as fax machines, voice-data lines, and translation equipment….”

— “Tradeshow of the Future,” September/October 1998

‘Wave your card before a tiny screen’

Imagine [your] next site visit. You step off the plane in your host city and, bypassing baggage claim, head straight for the hotel. Upon arrival, a friendly attendant points you toward the registration kiosk. Seconds after, you wave your frequent guest card before a tiny screen and a room key appears in the slot below, along with a printed map of the property and directions to your room….

About 60 percent of business travelers travel with laptops, and they want to check e-mail from their room. These hotel guests spend a lot of time on the phone and they need room to lay out papers and information. Proper working space is important — they need bigger desks and chairs, better lighting, and more readily available office supplies.”

—“The Hotel Room of the Future,”December 2000

Barbara Palmer is Convene’s deputy editor

Read more from our archives in a story about Convene’s 30th anniversary.