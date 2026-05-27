People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Jan Hutton

The Bermuda Tourism Authority has tapped Jan Hutton as its next CEO. She most recently served as CEO of the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse (ATDW), one of Australia’s central tourism data and digital distribution platforms. Hutton has also held senior leadership roles at South African Tourism, Destination Gold Coast, and Destination NSW. She will begin her new position on July 1

Mitch Whitten

Visit Fort Worth has named Mitch Whitten as its new president and CEO. He has been with the organization for 13 years and most recently served as chief operating officer. In his new role Whitten will lead the DMO during the expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center, set to wrap in 2030.