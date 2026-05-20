People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Rachael Riggs

Rachael Riggs has joined Visit Seattle as vice president of meetings and conventions, managing the DMO’s sales and services departments and collaborating with the Seattle Convention Center and downtown hotels on meetings and events business. She brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the role, most recently as general manager of environmental strategy at Maritz. Riggs held various sales roles at Destination Vancouver, NYC Tourism & Conventions, Visit San Diego, and Visit Baltimore, and is also a former PCMA Supplier of the Year.

Meredith Dickinson and Patrick McCormick

Visit Atlantic City has appointed Meredith Dickinson as national account director, succeeding Patrick McCormick, who retires this summer. Dickinson brings years of experience cultivating strategic partnerships and securing impactful meetings and events. She spent the last three years at Renault Winery and Resort as its business development director.