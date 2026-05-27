Executive Leader Fellowship Informational Webinar

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Join Vince Gennaro, Founder and Executive Director of the NYU SPS Lab for Transformative Leadership, for a 45-minute overview of the new Executive Leader Fellowship from PCMA Institute and the NYU School of Professional Studies. This boardroom-ready, mini-MBA-style fellowship is designed to help proven event and experience leaders reposition events as enterprise growth engines, operate with confidence in C-suite and stakeholder environments, build succession pipelines, and pressure-test strategy with a small, vetted peer cohort.

Presented by: PCMA Institute in collaboration with the NYU School of Professional Studies