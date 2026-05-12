People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Gerilyn Horan

Gerilyn Horan has been promoted to vice president, group sales & strategic accounts at Hilton Worldwide Sales, where she will oversee the growth of the group business segment for all Hilton brands. and oversees a total account management approach to Hilton’s largest customers. Horan was most recently vice president, North America at HelmsBriscoe and currently serves on MPI’s international board.

Zachary Watson

Zachary Watson has joined PRA as director of sales, tradeshows. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience in enterprise sales, integrated events and digital strategy, and client-centric growth planning. In his new role, Watson will aim to deepen strategic relationships with organizers and sponsors and supporting PRA’s continued expansion across the U.S.