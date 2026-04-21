Edge of Summer, Full of Possibility: Meetings + OKANA Resort

May is a hinge month for meetings—the moment when spring energy is still intact; summer schedules haven’t yet compressed calendars, and planners have a rare chance to deliver something fresh. In Oklahoma City, that moment now comes with a compelling new asset: the OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, a 404-room destination that adds a surprising—and strategic—new layer to the city’s meetings portfolio.

For planners, OKC already checks the fundamentals box with ease. The 500,000-square-foot Oklahoma City Convention Center, opened in 2021, anchors a compact downtown district that includes a headquarters Omni hotel, a modern streetcar system, and a 70-acre park next door—an increasingly rare combination of scale, simplicity, and green space. What OKANA introduces is a new way to think about attendance, incentives, and extended stays.

In May, groups can pair traditional convention-center programming with splash-proof offsite receptions, casual team building, or even family-friendly extensions that make the trip feel less transactional and more intentional. OKANA’s mix of large-scale indoor event space, dining, retail, and entertainment allows planners to host everything from welcome receptions to closing-night celebrations under one roof—while giving attendees optional downtime that feels like a reward.

This flexibility matters, particularly for associations and corporate groups navigating attendance fatigue. Oklahoma City’s value proposition—competitive hotel rates, reasonable food and beverage costs, and easy logistics—has always made it an efficient choice. OKANA helps make it an emotional one, too.

Beyond a single resort, OKC’s momentum is unmistakable. The city continues to invest through its MAPS program, a penny sales tax that has generated more than $7 billion for civic development. New venues are coming online, major sports facilities are breaking ground, and the city’s culinary and arts scenes are gaining national attention. Far from the outdated perception of a sleepy, one-note destination, Oklahoma City is evolving quickly—and deliberately.

For planners looking to book before peak summer crowds, May 2026 offers a sweet spot: a city on the rise, a brand-new resort experience, and a destination that makes meetings feel easier to plan—and better to attend.