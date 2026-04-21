Meet at Resorts Casino Hotel—a Top Meetings Destination With a Fun Side

Looking for the ideal East Coast destination for your next meeting? You might be surprised to learn that Resorts Casino Atlantic City is more than a delightful place to get away and play. There are also world-class event facilities and meeting spaces under the very same roof. It’s no wonder Resorts Casino Atlantic City is a multi-award winner, including Stella Awards Silver Medal for Best Hotel/Resort Event Space, Northeast. This is a place for professional events your attendees won’t forget.
Flexible Meeting Spaces
The venue boasts some 64,000 square feet of versatile, state-of-the-art conference space to accommodate gatherings large and small. This includes four ballrooms, two theaters and 24 meeting and event rooms.
Latest in Digital Technology
The impressive, 12,000 square foot Resorts Conference Center features 12 conference rooms equipped with enough bandwidth to handle more than 1,000 meeting attendees using their devices simultaneously, plus features like 90” LED 1080P monitors and cinema-quality DLP projection with oversized drop-down screens.
A Showstopping Event Space
Resorts’ Superstar Theater is not only a remarkable performance venue, but also the ideal space for general sessions, new product introductions, all-hands meetings and more, with capacity for 1,300 attendees.
Ample Accommodations
The hotel’s 942 guest rooms and suites offer luxury and comfort just steps away from the action. The rooms are the largest of any hotel on the boardwalk, and many feature ocean and beach views.
Unbeatable Dining and Downtime
After a day of panels and seminars, your attendees can unwind at 9 happy hour locations on-site, with daily drinks and food specials for every taste. And Resorts Casino is where you’ll find the only Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Landshark Bar & Grill in the Tri-State area.
World-Class Gaming
After business hours is when the real fun begins here. With some 80,000 square feet of slots and table games on the casino floor, there is almost no end to the fun and possibilities.