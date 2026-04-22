People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Melissa Levy

The Freeman Company has appointed Melissa Levy as president of Sparks, the company’s brand experience agency. She will now head up creative, strategy, client services, operations, and production functions, reporting to Freeman CEO Janet Dell. Levy joins Sparks from Digitas, where she most recently served as president and chief client officer. Across the course of her two-decade career, Levy has held leadership roles in marketing and advertising, including managing director roles and experiences at startups.

Eric Kincaid

The Bermuda Tourism Authority has appointed Eric Kincaid as vice president of sales and business development. He previously served as vice president at Choose Chicago and as national account director of citywide sales at Destination DC after beginning his career with Marriott International. In his new role, Kincaid will lead global sales efforts with a focus on expanding group, meetings, sports, and luxury leisure travel and work to strengthen Bermuda’s global market engagement and group travel growth.