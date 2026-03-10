Racquel Codling | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

What initially led me to become involved with PCMA was the strong encouragement I received early in my career. I’ve been a meetings and events planner for more than 20 years, and my first supervisor—who was also a mentor—always emphasized the importance of continuous learning and growth. She encouraged me to join professional membership groups that would support my development and help me stay connected within the industry. Around the same time, several industry peers spoke highly of PCMA and recommended it as a valuable resource for education, networking, and professional advancement. Because of their guidance, PCMA became the first professional organization I joined—and I’ve never regretted that decision.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

My career has grown significantly as a result of being a PCMA member. The professional development meetings and events have provided invaluable access to industry insights and learning opportunities that directly support my advancement. PCMA’s webinars have also been incredibly helpful—especially when I’m unable to travel to in‑person programs—by keeping me current on industry trends, challenges, and innovations. I also participated in the CMP certification prep through PCMA, which offered the education and resources I needed to successfully obtain my CAE certification. The organization continues to support my credential by providing ongoing opportunities to earn CAE credits. In addition to the educational benefits, attending chapter events has allowed me to develop strong, meaningful professional relationships that have helped expand my network and enrich my career. Altogether, PCMA has played an important role in helping me grow both professionally and personally.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

I believe it’s important to be involved in PCMA because it opens the door to invaluable networking opportunities that help build meaningful, long‑lasting professional relationships. Being part of this community also ensures you stay informed about the latest trends, challenges, and innovations impacting our industry. Beyond that, PCMA offers exceptional professional development resources—from education to leadership opportunities—that help you continue growing, evolving, and staying competitive in a constantly changing environment.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Outside of work, I love spending my free time gardening, exploring new foods, and traveling. Gardening gives me a chance to unwind and get my hands in the soil—it’s incredibly rewarding to watch things I’ve planted grow. I’m also a big foodie, so I enjoy trying new restaurants, experimenting with recipes, and discovering flavors from different cultures. Whenever I get the chance, I love to travel as well. Experiencing new places, meeting people, and learning about different ways of living always inspires me and keeps life exciting.