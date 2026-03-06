From a new partnership helping Philadelphia hospitality students access career pathways, to MeetDenmark’s playbook for low‑carbon catering and insights from Convene 4 Climate’s foundational partners — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: Filling a Hospitality Talent Gap While Giving Back: New Initiative Uplifts a Community

For more than 25 years, a Philadelphia food bank has provided low-income residents a pathway to employment in food service. A new partnership with the Philadelphia CVB and Michelin seeks to elevate and expand career opportunities for those students while filling a need in the local hospitality sector. Written and read by Jennifer N. Dienst, senior editor at Convene.

🎙️ Series: Lene Midtgaard on Nudging Greener Menus: MeetDenmark’s Playbook for Low-Carbon Catering

In this episode, MeetDenmark’s Lene Midtgaard unpacks simple, taste-first nudges that make event catering more sustainable—default plant-forward menus, smarter buffet design, and language that wins over flexitarians while keeping meat as a small option.

🎙️ Interview: Fueling Transformation: How Convene 4 Climate’s Foundational Partners Are Changing Events

In this episode, Convene 4 Climate’s foundational partners from Destination Canada, Meet in Ireland, Marina Bay Sands and United Airlines share how they are moving beyond performative sustainability to collective, regenerative climate action in business events. Learn how they embed sustainability by design, collaborate across borders, and take clients on a shared journey toward lower-carbon, higher-impact meetings.

