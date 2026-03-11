People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Sonia Trejo

The Los Angeles Convention Center has promoted Sonia Trejo, CVP, CMP, CEM, from senior event manager to the newly created position of director of events and special projects. She will oversee client experience as the venue undergoes a long-awaited $2.6 billion expansion and modernization project. Trejo has already overseen a variety of conventions, corporate meetings, and special programs during her tenure at the LACC, and previously at GES, T-Mobile, and the Anaheim Convention Center.

Leslie Johnson and Laura Nelson

Visit Milwaukee has promoted Leslie Johnson to chief sales officer. In this new role, she will oversee strategic sales initiatives to expand the city’s presence in key markets and fuel long-term economic impact. In 2025, Johnson received IAEE’s Outstanding Marketing & Sales Award. Laura Nelson has also been promoted to Visit Milwaukee’s new director of group sales thanks to her expertise in client engagement, destination marketing, and convention sales strategy. She will continue to secure meetings and events business for Milwaukee in her new position.