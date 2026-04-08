People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Lori Shumpert

The Raleigh Convention Center has promoted Lori Shumpert to director of events. She brings more than 18 years of valuable experience spanning large-scale event management, premium services, and venue operations. Shumpert joined the Raleigh Convention Center as an event manager in 2022 and was promoted to senior event manager in 2025. She began her new role on April 4.

Dawn Lauder and Kathleen Warden

The Scottish Events Campus has appointed Dawn Lauder, previously head of association sales, as its new director of conference sales. She joined the organization in 2009 and has held a number of senior roles, including head of international sales and head of association sales. Lauder succeeds Kathleen Warden, who is stepping down after 25 years at the SEC.

Over her 25-year career at the SEC, Warden has been instrumental in events business, playing a leading role in attracting COP26, Interpol, the World Federation of Hemophilia Congress, and other major events. She has also championed innovation and sustainability across the sector, helping the SEC become the world’s first Healthy Venue and a founder of the Net Zero Carbon Events movement.

Kirstie Pedrick

Excel London has appointed Kirstie Pedrick as its newest Head of Sales. She will join the facility’s conference & events team and focus on international clients and associations, particularly those linked to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Pedrick has almost 30 years of business events industry experience, much of it gained at the international level during her time in Singapore working for American Express Global Business Travel.