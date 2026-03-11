PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Katharina Fressner, sales manager at the Austria Center Vienna, has discovered how many disciplines, stakeholders, and long-term collaborations are involved in creating impactful events.

Subscribe to Convene. Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

When I first joined the Austria Center Vienna while still studying part-time, I wasn’t fully aware of the meetings and events industry as a standalone sector. I mainly perceived events as individual moments rather than the outcome of a complex ecosystem. I quickly discovered how many disciplines, stakeholders, and long-term collaborations are involved in creating impactful events. From strategy and logistics to sustainability and knowledge exchange, I began to understand how meetings can contribute beyond the event itself. Seeing how we as a venue work closely with the destination and various suppliers to meet the needs of international associations revealed the true scale and purpose of our industry — and sparked my long-term interest in being a part of it.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

A topic already top of mind across our industry is the rapid integration of AI. I aspire to stay curious and proactive by continuously learning, experimenting, and developing skills that complement technology, while actively engaging in conversations within the global events community about its responsible use.

Because at the same time, sustainability remains one of the most pressing challenges of our time. As we adopt AI, we must also critically reflect on its environmental impact and ensure that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

The most valuable advice I’m trying to live by is: do it, even if you don’t feel fully ready yet. I see it as a reminder that progress in our industry often comes from a willingness to contribute and adapt, rather than from having all the answers.