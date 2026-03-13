From how events can foster civility in a polarized world, to ReFED’s Jacquelyn Chi’s practical strategies for reducing food waste, to Chef Alexa Williams’ journey from Philabundance Community Kitchen to a leading Philadelphia restaurant — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: Bridging Our Divides

We live in a polarized world. How can events bring people together and restore civility without glossing over our differences and challenges? Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Series: Cutting Event Food Waste with ReFED’s Jacquelyn Chi

ReFED’s Jacquelyn Chi joins us to unpack where events can cut the most food waste—starting in the RFP. From portion sizing and plate strategy to donation partners and liability myths, this episode delivers practical steps that save money, reduce emissions, and increase community impact.

🎙️ Interview: Knife Skills and Life Skills: How Chef Alexa Williams Found Her Purpose at Philabundance Community Kitchen

In this Interview, Senior Editor Jennifer N. Dienst speaks with Chef Alexa Williams, a graduate of the Philabundance Community Kitchen training program and a line cook at Fork in Philadelphia. Alexa shares how a SNAP-eligible, food-bank-based program gave her technical kitchen skills, ServSafe certification, emotional resilience and a path into one of the city’s most respected restaurants.

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