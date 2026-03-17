PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Juan Pablo Garcia, chief sales officer at Ozum, has actively embraced AI, automation, and smarter systems while staying grounded in what events do best: bringing people together in meaningful, human ways.

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What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

Before joining the events industry, I underestimated how strategic and multidimensional it truly is. I initially saw events as execution driven and focused mainly on logistics and production rather than as a standalone industry that blends strategy, marketing, operations, technology, finance, and human behavior. Once immersed in it, I realized events are powerful business tools. They influence culture, accelerate relationships, drive brand trust, and create measurable business outcomes. That realization completely reshaped how I approach my work and my career.

What is an opportunity and or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year. How will you respond?

One of the biggest challenges and opportunities is the rapid acceleration of technology and AI within the events ecosystem. Attention spans are shorter, expectations are higher, and clients are demanding more personalization, efficiency, and measurable impact. The opportunity lies in using technology and data not to replace human connection but to enhance it by freeing professionals from manual tasks so we can focus on strategy, creativity, and experience design. My response is to actively embrace AI, automation, and smarter systems while staying grounded in what events do best, bringing people together in meaningful, human ways.

What is the best piece of advice you have ever received from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

The best advice I have received is build relationships before you need them, and take care of people, everything else follows. This has guided how I work with teams, clients, partners, and mentors. In an industry built on trust, collaboration, and reputation, relationships are not a byproduct of success, they are the foundation of it.

What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

Lately I have been inspired by leaders who are challenging traditional career paths and redefining what leadership looks like, especially younger professionals who combine ambition and innovation with responsibility. I am also inspired by communities like PCMA, where knowledge sharing, mentorship, and collaboration reinforce that growth does not happen in isolation, it happens in community.